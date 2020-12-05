Concern raised over badger baiting incidents

Concerns have been raised about the number of badger baiting incidents reported in Northern Ireland.

A new study into the prevalence of wildlife crime has found that 30 suspected incidents of badger baiting were reported to police between 2016 and 2018.

A further 20 setts are disturbed each year on average.

Last year a new initiative to tackle the problem saw CCTV cameras erected in trouble spots across Northern Ireland.

The USPCA has said that none of the setts which had CCTV fitted were attacked.

The scheme will now be rolled out at more sites across Northern Ireland.