There was "collective agreement" among the Stormont executive to ease Covid-19 restrictions in Northern Ireland ahead of Christmas, according to Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill.

She said the decision had the endorsement of the chief medical officer and the chief scientific adviser.

She described the relaxations as "measured", saying they would allow people to move around "a bit more freely", but acknowledged there was risk involved.

"We're still in the middle of a pandemic and we need people to work with us," she said.

