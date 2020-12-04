Covid-19: Stormont's key coronavirus moments
It has been a week of extremes in terms of good and bad coronavirus-related news.
Although the Department of Health confirmed that a vaccine could be rolled out for frontline workers as soon as next week, it also revealed that Northern Ireland's Covid-19 death toll has surpassed 1,000.
BBC News NI has taken a look back at some of the key moments in Stormont's coronavirus press conferences since briefings began back in March.
