Pat Finucane: No inquiry into Finucane murder
NI Secretary Brandon Lewis said he has taken the decision not to hold a public inquiry into the death of Pat Finucane.
He said he had taken the decision due to other review processes needing to run their course.
Several examinations of the case found state forces colluded in his murder.
Mr Lewis said he had discussed the outcome with Mr Finucane's family before outlining the details in the House of Commons.
- Published
- 1 hour ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Northern Ireland