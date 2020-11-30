BBC News

‘Nothing short of insulting’

The Finucane family has responded to the decision not to hold a public inquiry into the murder of solicitor Pat Finucane.

Mr Finucane was shot dead by loyalist paramilitaries from the Ulster Defence Association (UDA) in February 1989.

His family has fought a long campaign, involving numerous legal actions, in a bid to have London fulfil a commitment given 20 years ago to hold an inquiry.

Northern Ireland