As part of the Belfast to Dublin corridor, the A1 is one of our busiest roads,

But, between 2002 and 2018, there were 661 collisions on the dual carriageway resulting in 41 deaths.

Loved ones of some of the people who have lost their lives have shared their concerns about the road.

In March, a public inquiry was held into plans that would see improvements made to the road.

Eight months on, families are waiting to hear if these proposals will get the go-ahead.

They hope Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon will publish the department’s response to the report by the end of January.