A £165m deal to improve broadband connectivity in Northern Ireland will be "transformational" for people living in rural areas, according to the company chosen to carry out the work.

The contract for the upgrade work has been awarded by the Department for the Economy to broadband provider Fibrus.

The aim of the investment - known as Project Stratum - is improving rural internet connectivity.

About 76,000 premises are to benefit from full-fibre broadband access.

Paddy McEldowney from Draperstown says it's much needed, especially after his family competed to stay connected with work, school and entertainment during lockdown.