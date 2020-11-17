Brexit-related changes are set to make it more expensive for NI car dealers to source second-hand vehicles from GB.

Currently when dealers buy a vehicle in GB and then sell it in Northern Ireland, they only have to pay VAT on the profit.

But from January they will have to pay VAT on the full price they paid for the car in GB.

This will drastically reduce the profit margins on those vehicles or see price rises for consumers.

