CCTV shows dangerous driving before crash death

A 33-year old man who knocked down and killed a Belfast pensioner outside a cemetery in August 2019 has been jailed for 10 years.

Michael Loughran hit Seamus Conlon, 70, with a stolen car outside the City Cemetery following a drink and drugs binge.

The great-grandfather had just attended a funeral when the crash happened on the Whiterock Road.

CCTV footage released by the PSNI shows him driving dangerously before the fatal crash.

