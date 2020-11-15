Further restrictions before Christmas expected
Speaking to BBC's Sunday Politics programme, Health Minister Robin Swann said the executive's decision to extend restrictions by one week was a "compromise agreement" and one he supported "reluctantly".
He said he did not believe the measures were enough, and the Department of Health would be back "looking for further restrictions and further regulations before Christmas".
