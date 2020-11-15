'It's putting a smile on everyone's faces'
After Covid-19 caused their wedding to be postponed twice, a couple in Derry decided to spread some seasonal cheer.
"I was like, ‘Halloween’s cancelled? Biggest thing in Derry.’" said Gary Bailie.
"I was like: ‘Do you know what? I’m just going to light my Christmas lights and make a smile on everyone’s face.’"
The spectacularly decorated house is also raising money for charity.
