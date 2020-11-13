Coronavirus NI: Non-Covid patients 'may die in wait for treatment'
Health Minister Robin Swann has said no hospital will turn away a Covid-19 patient but people with other serious illness may have to wait for treatment as a result of the pressure on hospitals.
His comment comes after the Belfast Health Trust chief executive Dr Cathy Jack said having to prioritise some patients over others was leading to "moral distress" for clinicians.
