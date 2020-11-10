A record number of redundancies in Northern Ireland due to coronavirus has prompted some people to change career.

Neil Henderson has swapped roles from wedding photographer to delivery driver.

He says people should “not be humble about how you make a living if you need to pay your mortgage and make your car payments”.

“With all the delivery work that’s going on in Northern Ireland at the moment, it’s only going up because everybody’s at home, Christmas is coming up so it’s surging in demand, we are flat out every day now.”