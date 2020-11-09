US election: Carlingford celebrates link to President-elect Joe Biden
People in Carlingford have held a parade to celebrate the election of Joe Biden as US president.
Mr Biden has roots in County Louth, from where his great-great-grandfather emigrated to the US in the 1840s.
On Sunday the Carlingford pipe band played a special new anthem called Our Local Joe, as residents gathered in the town.
The president-elect's distant cousins - the Finegans - live in the town and were part of the celebrations.
