Wedding couple bring first dance bliss to Belfast's streets
A newly married couple enjoyed their first dance in a Belfast street while being serenaded by the city's buskers.
Graham and Jennifer Young married at the City Hall on Friday.
Although already wanting a small wedding, the pandemic meant they had to make some other changes to the celebrations on their big day.
After dancing in the street the couple bought doughnuts and coffee and went for a walk.
46 minutes ago
- 46 minutes ago
- BBC News
- Northern Ireland