A mother who had premature twins has spoken to BBC News NI about the heartbreak of losing her son at seven weeks old from a bowel infection.

Aideen McCanny, from Dungiven in County Londonderry, and her husband Andrew had gone through five years of IVF treatment.

She wants to raise awareness about the reality of postpartum baby loss and to encourage other mothers to seek help.

She described it as a "surreal experience to have lost a twin and still have another one".

"It's so hard to be grieving for one baby and have another one that needs you," she said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with issues raised by this story, find support through the BBC Action Line.

Video journalist: Emily McGarvey