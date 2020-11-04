Having a baby during the coronavirus pandemic has been tricky for many families.

Partners have been excluded from scans and even part of the time in the delivery room.

But a woman from Mauritius found herself pregnant and stranded in Donegal when she came to visit her sister and couldn't go home because of the lockdown.

Gimee Etwarysing's baby daughter is now almost one month old and Ireland will forever hold a special place in their hearts.