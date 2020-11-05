Rhonda Tait's mother died after contracting Covid-19 in April.

Josephine Brown died without her family around her at Belfast's Mater Hospital.

A day later an interview with Rhonda was watched by hundreds of thousands of people.

It told a story that was to be repeated in hundreds of families across Northern Ireland - no holding her hand in hospital, no goodbye and no funeral.

Six months on, Rhonda is to feature in a new government advertisement to warn of the dangers of coronavirus.