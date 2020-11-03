Turning 100 is a cause for big celebrations.

However, when Evie Bowles could not have the big party she had planned due to coronavirus restrictions, her grandson had another idea to mark the occasion.

He took to social media to ask people to send a birthday card to Evie at her care home in Lisnaskea, County Fermanagh.

The post went viral and more than 1,000 people from around the world sent cards to celebrate her big day.