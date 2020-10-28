For the nurses and doctors at Londonderry's Altnagelvin Hospital, the surge in Covid-19 cases has been a huge challenge.

The hospital has been one of the busiest in the UK in recent weeks due the the spiralling case numbers in the north west. BBC News NI was granted exclusive access to highlight the ongoing pressures the pandemic is having on all aspects of care.

Nurse Laura Hegarty said she and her colleagues were exhausted after coming off a 12-hour shift with no breaks.

"In my four years being a nurse this is the most challenging few weeks of my life here," she said.

Read more here.