Mourne Mountain Rescue asks public to be prepared

Mourne Mountain Rescue has appealed to walkers and hikers to make sure they're prepared for all eventualities if venturing into the mountains.

The team has helped 40 people since the lockdown lifted earlier this year, that's as many as they would normally rescue in a year.

Members are concerned that with the onset of winter and ongoing restrictions, more people, many of whom may be unprepared, will be going in to the mountains.

BBC News NI south east reporter Cormac Campbell went out with the team and spoke to a woman who was rescued earlier this year after breaking her leg.