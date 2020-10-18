Cillian Rogers was four years old when he was knocked down by a motorbike in Newtownards, County Antrim.

“Our lives changed drastically that day”, recalls his mother Courtney Rogers.

Cillian, now aged six, is living with an acquired brain injury. Courtney is calling for more awareness around the “hidden disability”.

Bridget Smyth from Brain Injury Matters says: “This type of injury to the brain can occur for a number of reasons, such as a road traffic accident, a fall, an infection, a lack of oxygen or, perhaps, a stroke.”

There are approximately 350,000 hospital admissions un the UK every year relating to acquired brain injuries.

Brain Injury Matters is supported by the National Lottery Community Fund and helps families across Northern Ireland to live with the long-term condition.

Video journalist: Niall McCracken