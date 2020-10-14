Coronavirus: What are Northern Ireland's new Covid rules?
New Covid-19 hospitality restrictions are to come into effect across all of Northern Ireland at 18:00 BST on Friday.
The NI executive has also agreed that schools will close for two weeks, including the half-term holiday, until Monday 2 November, when their closure will be reviewed.
BBC News NI's Jordan Kenny gives you a run down of everything else you need to know.
Graphics by Peter Hamill and edit by Jordan Kenny
- Published
- 12 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Northern Ireland