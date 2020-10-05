Coronavirus: 'Tough time' for Derry and Strabane businesses
Cafes, restaurants and bars in the Derry and Strabane Council area are having to restrict their services after new localised restrictions were brought in to stop the spread of Covid-19.
For the next two weeks, sit-in hospitality businesses must only serve food and drink outdoors, or operate takeaway and delivery services.
It follows a recent spike in Covid infections in the district.
