BBC News

Coronavirus: NI's new pub and restaurant rules explained

The Northern Ireland Executive set out a new series of restrictions on pubs and restaurants that came into force from midnight on Wednesday.

The rules include limits on how many people from different households can meet together in a pub or restaurant, a ban on live music and a mandatory closing time of 11pm.

BBC News NI business reporter Richard Morgan runs through what these restrictions mean for the average night out.

Published
20 minutes ago
Section
BBC News
Subsection
Northern Ireland