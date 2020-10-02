Coronavirus: NI's new pub and restaurant rules explained
The Northern Ireland Executive set out a new series of restrictions on pubs and restaurants that came into force from midnight on Wednesday.
The rules include limits on how many people from different households can meet together in a pub or restaurant, a ban on live music and a mandatory closing time of 11pm.
BBC News NI business reporter Richard Morgan runs through what these restrictions mean for the average night out.
- Published
- 20 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Northern Ireland