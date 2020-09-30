House spiders are on an 'epic love quest'
If you have noticed more spiders in your home than usual this month, it is not just because they want shelter from the colder weather.
Late September/early October is mating season for house spiders and males are roaming around our homes looking for love.
Entomologist Sally-Ann Spence told the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme that spiders face an "epic" journey fraught with danger just to get a date.
