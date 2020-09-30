Where does your recycling go?

When you take out the recycling you probably never think about where it goes.

Some of the plastics are helping to drain Premier League football grounds for big clubs like Chelsea, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.

Lurgan-based company Cherry Pipes have supply stadia and other big infrastructure projects.

Their pipes are made from shampoo, washing-up liquid bottles and milk cartons collected from households.

We've done well at recycling - half our waste is dealt with that way.

It adds at least £110m a year to the local economy and employs 700 people.

But we could, and will be asked, to do more.