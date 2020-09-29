Winning a world championship would be an achievement at any time, never mind during a pandemic.

But the coronavirus crisis didn't stop Downshire Brass being named First Section Champion Band at the Cory Band Online Championships 2020.

The Northern Ireland band saw off 68 competitors from around the world to secure the title.

Members recorded their section of the performance in socially-distanced environments before the footage was edited together by musical director Michael Alcorn.

He said he was delighted the musicians had triumphed in such difficult and unique circumstances.