Teenage boy rescued from sea by RNLI

A teenage boy has been rescued after getting into difficulty while jumping into the sea off rocks on the north coast.

The Portrush RNLI crew had initially been tasked to Downhill Beach for what turned out to be a false alarm.

They were then alerted to the incident involving the teenager at Portstewart Head by a 999 call to the coastguard.

The boy was pulled to safety by a member of the crew who jumped into the water and grabbed him.

