Inside Politics Q&A visits the constituency of Newry and Armagh where Stephen Walker talks to constituency MLAs Liz Kimmins of Sinn Féin, William Irwin from the DUP and the SDLP's Justin McNulty about increasing coronavirus restrictions, interconnectors and a little bit of Brexit.

It is the latest stop in the programme's virtual tour of Northern Ireland's 18 Assembly and Westminster constituencies.

Speaking on the programme SDLP MLA Justin McNulty, who opposes the above-ground construction of the North-South Electricity Interconnector, says his own party's minister has not listened to him "enough".

Justin McNulty says he was "devastated" when he was told the Infrastructure Minster Nichola Mallon had approved the project.

If would like your questions featured in future editions of the programme you can email inside.politics@bbc.co.uk.