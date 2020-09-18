Arezki Yachir did not speak any English when he arrived in Northern Ireland as a teenager six years ago.

Now aged 20, he has just received impressive results in his A-levels, with two A* grades and an A.

He has been offered a place at Queen's University Belfast but cannot take it up because he is an asylum seeker.

Without UK residency or a student visa, he is not eligible for a student loan or grant.

You can read more on Arezki Yachir's story here.