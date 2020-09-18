'I just want justice for an innocent man'
The family of a man beaten to death by paramilitaries in Carrickfergus hopes the offer of a reward will help bring the killers to justice.
Glenn Quinn, 47, was murdered at his home in January.
The attack was carried out by people believed to have links to the South East Antrim UDA.
His mother Ellen said: "It is hard to live with, especially when they are walking the streets."
- Published
- 8 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Northern Ireland