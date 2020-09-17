It is six months since the first death of someone in Northern Ireland who had tested positive for Covid-19.

Having buried her brother and father, Brenda Doherty knows what it is like to grieve.

While she still misses and mourns them, Brenda says losing her mum Ruth to Covid-19 in March was very different. The 82-year-old was among the first to die in Northern Ireland with the virus.

Brenda says she struggles with how some people talk to her about Covid.

"I am constantly defending my mummy dying. I get asked, 'are you sure it was Covid?'" she says.

"No-one ever asked me if I was sure dad died from cancer. They ask if she had underlying health conditions as though it then makes it alright.