Goats killed with kindness by visitors

The easing of lockdown restrictions has sent visitors flocking to outdoor attractions.

But this brings its own challenges.

At Tannaghmore Animal Farm in County Armagh, three rare Bagot goats have died as a result of being overfed by visitors.

There is now a ban on feeding the animals but the local council, which runs the farm, said that policy would be looked at again in the future.

It's a move that will not be made until the farm can be sure that no more of its animals are at risk of being killed with kindness.