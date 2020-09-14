BBC News

Inside Politics' virtual tour lands in East Belfast

Presenter Mark Devenport is joined on Zoom by constituency MLAs Joanne Bunting (DUP), Chris Lyttle (Alliance) and life peer Lord Reg Empey (UUP) to discuss Covid-19, Brexit and current restrictions, among other issues.

It's the latest stop in the programme's virtual tour of Northern Ireland's 18 assembly constituencies.

Get in touch. We want your questions - email inside.politics@bbc.co.uk

Published
23 minutes ago
Section
BBC News
Subsection
Northern Ireland