'Music gives my Down’s syndrome son a voice'

Jack Rogers was born with Down's syndrome.

Like many, the 14 year old's family from Donemana, County Tyrone, was struggling at the beginning of lockdown.

His mother Sharon recalls: "It's hard having a child with special needs and at the beginning of lockdown it was just awful.

"Jack was only starting to open up, he was doing really well at school and then lockdown disrupted that."

Jack began taking piano lessons through video calls with Foyle Down Syndrome Trust and as lockdown eased these turned into socially-distanced outdoor lessons.

As the months passed, Jack would practise every day.

His mother Sharon says: "Before, he wouldn't let you see him playing but now he'll play for anyone. He has really come on so much.

"It has given him so much confidence and he's able to express himself through the music."

Video journalist: Niall McCracken