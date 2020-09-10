Noah Donohoe drain 'should have been locked'

The storm drain complex Noah Donohoe entered before he drowned was inspected the previous week but an access hatch remained unlocked, according to a letter seen by BBC News NI.

The padlock on the metal drain cover in north Belfast was only added after the teenager disappeared.

One expert said the hatch should have been locked at all times.

A letter written by the Infrastructure Minister Nicola Mallon revealed the inspection was carried out on 18 June.

This was three days before Noah entered it - but no padlock was placed on the access hatch.