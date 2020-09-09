Prince William praises NI's emergency workers

The Duke of Cambridge has thanked the members of Northern Ireland's emergency services for their response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

During a visit to Belfast on 9 September - which has been designated 999 day - the prince, who served as an air ambulance pilot, met police, firefighters and ambulance staff and heard about the challenges they have been facing.

"As you care for us in our time of need, so too must we ensure that we are there for you when you need it the most," he said.

"I know first-hand, that even in routine circumstances, those of you on the front line can face immense challenges that can naturally have a significant impact on both your physical and mental health."

