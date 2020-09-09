A Northern Ireland teenager has become the youngest ever winner of a major UK literary prize.

Dara McAnulty was awarded the 2020 Wainwright Prize for UK Nature Writing for his first book Diary of a Young Naturalist.

Having appeared on the BBC NI series The Chronicles Of Erne, he said winning the award was an "astounding moment" for all young writers and nature lovers.

Judges said his "extraordinary" book should be on the national curriculum.

Dara described his win as "crazy" and "humbling" but added it that showed young people's stories are important and "youth voices can be heard".