A Kilkeel farmer said he is "devastated" at the loss of at least 2,000 pigs in a fire.

The farrowing house at Glenmarshal Pedigree Pig, a shed where sows and their piglets were kept, was destroyed.

Owner Trevor Shields said firefighters did a "tremendous job" in stopping the fire from spreading.

"In layman's terms it's the maternity ward and there were 140 sows in there with baby piglets, up to about three weeks old," Mr Shields said.

