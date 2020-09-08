Thanks to Covid-19, the Eglinton Annual Show was cancelled, causing disappointment among the residents of the County Londonderry village.

So they decided to host a scarecrow competition instead - with some decidedly creative results.

Superheroes, deep-sea divers and characters from the Wizard of Oz were among the entries. But the winner came from Betty Moore's garden, where two scarecrows are struggling to get home after a big night on the town.