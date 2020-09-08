Eglinton scarecrows going beyond Worzel Gummidge
Thanks to Covid-19, the Eglinton Annual Show was cancelled, causing disappointment among the residents of the County Londonderry village.
So they decided to host a scarecrow competition instead - with some decidedly creative results.
Superheroes, deep-sea divers and characters from the Wizard of Oz were among the entries. But the winner came from Betty Moore's garden, where two scarecrows are struggling to get home after a big night on the town.
- Published
- 37 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Northern Ireland