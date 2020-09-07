Inside Politics returns with a 'visit' to South Down

Inside Politics Q&A resumes its virtual tour after a summer break with a "visit" to South Down.

Our panel, former DUP health minister Jim Wells, SDLP executive committee chair Colin McGrath and Sinn Féin's Sinead Ennis, who topped the poll in South Down back in 2017, discuss Brexit, Covid-19, workers returning to their offices and planning issues with BBC News NI's Political Editor Mark Devenport.

Next stop is East Belfast and we want your questions - email inside.politics@bbc.co.uk.