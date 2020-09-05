‘I hope my blood can help others with coronavirus’

In March 2020, Johnny McLarnon was rushed to Belfast City Hospital after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

He was put on a ventilator, developed delirium and almost had liver failure.

Six months on he says he has recovered but describes the experience as “horrendous”.

He is one of 240 people from Northern Ireland who had coronavirus and have donated their blood as part of a nationwide trial.

The plasma component of blood from donors who have had Covid-19 contains antibodies that can fight against the virus.

The NI Blood Transfusion Service hopes transfusion of this blood will be useful in treating people with severe symptoms of the virus.

It is asking anyone who has recovered from Covid-19 to contact them to find out more about becoming a convalescent plasma donor.

Video journalist: Niall McCracken