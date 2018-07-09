Nichola Mallon rejects claims of driving tests 'fiasco'
A Stormont Committee has been putting Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon under pressure over driving tests.
There is still no date for the resumption of driving tests.
The minister told the Infrastructure Committee that she recognised the disruption that Covid-19 had caused to driving instructors and those seeking tests but denied that the situation was a "fiasco".
