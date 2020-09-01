Almost all schools in Northern Ireland are opening fully to pupils for the first time since mid-March.

More than 300,000 children return to the classroom on Tuesday.

Education Minister Peter Weir described it as "a good day for education and for all young people".

Fiona Smart, acting vice-principal at Brooklands Primary School in Dundonald, County Down, said teachers wanted to make pupils feel comfortable as they came back to school.

