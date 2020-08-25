Newcastle residents evacuated as homes flooded

Residents evacuated as floods hit Newcastle
Elderly residents have been evacuated from their homes in Newcastle, County Down, due to flooding caused by Storm Francis.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council has launched an emergency plan to deal with the flooding.

A yellow weather warning brought in at midnight is due to last until 06:00 BST on Wednesday bringing ongoing rain and strong winds.

Downpours and flooding have caused disruption across Northern Ireland.

