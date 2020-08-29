Jenny Wilson’s mum died just as the UK was going into lockdown.

The 18-year-old’s mother was diagnosed with throat cancer in June 2019. Even though she was left with no saliva glands and could not eat much, she continued to insist on cooking for Jenny, her sister and their dad.

The family were unable to hold a public funeral because of coronavirus restrictions.

Jenny told the BBC about the difficulties of grieving without being able to speak at her mum's funeral or gather with family and friends.

But, she says, the experience has also inspired her career choices.

Video journalist: Niall McCracken