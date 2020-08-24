Video

Many pupils in years seven, 12 and 14 are back at school on Monday for the first time since March.

Schools closed to all but a few pupils that month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Education Minister Peter Weir has said that opening schools was probably the "top priority" for the executive.

Guidance for the reopening of schools states that face coverings are "strongly encouraged" in NI schools if social distancing is not possible, but are "not generally recommended for routine use".