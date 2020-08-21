Media player
Donegal crash: 'Sobs of the mum could be heard above the silence'
A County Donegal priest has spoken of how he prayed with a woman who lost three members of her family in a crash.
John Mullan, 49, from Moville, his six-year-old daughter Amelia, and 14-year-old stepson, Tomas, died when their car skidded off the road and plunged into Lough Foyle.
Fr John Farren said the mother's sobs "could be heard above the silence" as the emergency services were working at the scene.
21 Aug 2020
