Covid restrictions in NI take step back

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Lockdown restrictions take step back
The easing of lockdown restrictions in Northern Ireland is to be further delayed, with some restrictions to be put back in place.
Stormont's health minister made the announcement as he outlined new restrictions in response to a rise in cases.
From next week, indoor gatherings will drop from 10 to six people and outdoor meetings from 30 to 15.
Fifty-one new cases were reported on Thursday.
No further deaths have been recorded by the department, meaning its death toll remains at 559.
-
20 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-53854888/coronavirus-lockdown-restrictions-take-step-backRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window