Covid restrictions in NI take step back

Video

The easing of lockdown restrictions in Northern Ireland is to be further delayed, with some restrictions to be put back in place.

Stormont's health minister made the announcement as he outlined new restrictions in response to a rise in cases.

From next week, indoor gatherings will drop from 10 to six people and outdoor meetings from 30 to 15.

Fifty-one new cases were reported on Thursday.

No further deaths have been recorded by the department, meaning its death toll remains at 559.